Hairstylist Vivek Shyam Bhatia performs at one of the country's biggest beauty exhibitions

The world of films and entertainment is incomplete without the efforts of various unsung heroes. Hairdressers are one of them! Speaking of which, we recall Vivek Shyam Bhatia. This celebrity hairstylist is one of those unique minds who has mastered the skill of hairdressing and is setting trends with his voguish hairstyles.

Vivek Shyam Bhatia is becoming the talk of the town once again for the finesse he exhibited while styling the hair of Aneri Vajani and Tunisha Sharma for their recent shoots. But, this creative mind has gone above and beyond being just a celebrity stylist. Recently, Vivek performed at a hair show at Professional Beauty India (PBI). This is claimed to be the country's leading beauty exhibition.

Not only this, but Vivek Shyam Bhatia also performed a wedding collection hair show at HBS-Hair and Beauty Show, which is yet again one of the country's prestigious beauty exhibitions. Vivek performed on both stages for a company called 'Ikonic Professional'. He was met with rave reviews by many of the guests.

The contentment and elation on Vivek's face post-event were truly love-worthy. He shared a few words, saying, "It was indeed a treasured experience. It gave me an opportunity to meet people from different walks of life and expand my talent." Vivek continued, saying, "I want to thank Ikonic, PBI, and HBS for making this happen. This shows people the evolution that the beauty and grooming industry has undergone."

It seems like the hairstylist is having a great year so far. Vivek has diversified his fields of work. He is also guiding emerging hair stylists through his seminars that are held across the country.

Vivek Shyam Bhatia has a very illustrious work profile. His clientele extends to some of the biggest who's who of Bollywood. Eijaz Khan, Smita Bansal, Rochelle Rao, Helly Shah, Shiamak Davar, Vikram Phadnis, Deepika Singh, Monika Khanna, and Harshali Malhotra are a few names.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)