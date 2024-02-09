Haldwani Clash Latest Update: Rioters Being Identified Using CCTV; Shops, Schools Closed Amid Curfew Restrictions; 10 Key Developments

In Uttarakhand's Haldwani, a protest erupted after a police team reached the Banbhoolpura area to demolish an illegal mosque after a court order. Protestors including women and kids started pelting stones and petrol bombs at the police officials from behind a wall and roofs of adjacent buildings. Rioters who included people from a particular community also damaged government properties and set police vehicles, transformers and other properties on fire. Here are 10 key developments so far:

Over 100 police personnel were injured in the accident and were admitted to a hospital where District Magistrate Vandana Singh visited them. She said that the riots appear to have been pre-planned and added that no one will be spared. Tensions continue to prevail in the area and the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has issued a shoot-at-site order against rioters. Four companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area and additional forces from different districts of the state have reached the site. The government has ordered that schools, colleges, shops, markets and internet services will remain shut. People are allowed to move out only in case of a medical emergency. The Dhami government has also ordered strict action against rioters. Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar and other senior officials at the Chief Minister's residence last evening. CM Dhami appealed to people to maintain peace and warned of actions against anti-social elements. CM Dhami gave clear instructions that no one should be allowed to violate law and order in the state and asked officials to continue to maintain law and order in the area. DGP Abhinav Kumar said that rioters also carried out vandalism near the police station and they are being identified using CCTV footage. Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that he is concerned over the situation and urged people to maintain peace. The Uttarkhand government said that the rioters will be charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The riots happened a day after the state passed the Uniform Civil Code bill that provides for equal law for all communities in the state.

Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani."