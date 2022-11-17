Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club redefining the nightlife landscape of Goa

Goa! The city is loved for its animated nightlife and mesmerizing sunsets. While numerous clubs claim to be the best, we know of one that is changing the nightlife sector of Goa for sure - Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club.

This particular club will make you go ga-ga! It offers a unique experience not only to the locals but mainly to the tourists. Hammerzz is a combination of three entertainment zones - a state-of-the-art nightclub, a spectacular rooftop restaurant, and a fabulous bar -all rolled into one to create the ultimate party venue. So, if you wish to unleash your wildness, then stop by Hammerzz.

They craft nights that bring the next level of entertainment to the city. No, seriously, can you imagine a Goa trip without clubbing? Of course, not, and to honour your dreams Hammerzz brings top-notch sound systems, the best musical talents, and the most happening casinos.

Situated right on Calangute with a beautiful riverside location offering visitors a stunning view of the river, this lively place will define the true flavour of the Goa holidays.

Haven't you heard that most of the vigorous events happen at Hammerzz? Bollywood Retro Nights, Hammered Saturday, Hip Hop Samachar, and Diva Night are a few of the iconic events hosted by them. They have a slew of upcoming events like Desi Disco, Flip Fridays, What Happens in Goa Stays in Goa, and more.

Hammerzz brings the next level of entertainment. If you want to explore new things, try out world-class dance parties, progressive inclusivity, and an innovative menu that promises to make your night unforgettable, Hammerzz is everything you need.

Moreover, they offer outstanding international cuisine, authentic Goan dishes, and the best cocktails. Are you still thinking about adding this place to your itinerary? Well, then you must know the Hammerzz was awarded at the Times Food Nightlife Awards 2020 with 'Best Bar With Events—Premium Nightlife.' Recently, they were also presented with India's Most Iconic Luxury Nightclub by Times Hospitality Icons 2022.

We are now sure that you won't risk missing a night at Hammerzz when in Goa, will you? To stay updated with their upcoming events and DJ lineups, you can surf through their Instagram page right now.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)