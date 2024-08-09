Handloom Industry Can Help India Achieve $5 Trillion GDP Mark: Experts

On August 7, 2024, India marked the 10th National Handloom Day, a celebration dedicated to honoring the handloom weavers and workers who sustain the nation's rich textile heritage. The handloom sector, which employs around 3.5 million people either directly or indirectly, is a significant contributor to the Indian economy, second only to agriculture. With India's expanding population and export opportunities, the handloom industry has the potential to evolve into 250 billion dollar industry by 2030. Experts shared that the industry can play a crucial role helping India scale the $5 trillion GDP mark.

The World Designing Forum's event in Agra, celebrating the Handloom industry's various milestones, successfully brought together weavers, artisans, and designers from across India. The occasion showcased a diverse array of handloom garments, highlighting the rich variety of India's textile traditions. IAS Ritu Maheshwari, the event's chief guest, praised the organizers for their efforts to promote handloom as an essential component of India's cultural identity.

Panel discussions featured prominent figures discussing the future of handloom in global fashion. Srashti Kulshrestha, Director of WDF International, and Shekhar Dixit, President of the World Couture League, shared their insights on how traditional handloom techniques can be preserved and adapted through modern design innovations.

Ankush Anami, CEO of the World Designing Forum, emphasized the economic potential of a more focused approach to handloom in fashion. "The handloom industry has significant potential to enhance India's GDP if its profile is elevated both domestically and internationally," Anami noted. His remarks underscored the opportunity for handloom to be recognized not only as a craft but as a valuable economic asset.

The event also introduced a new initiative: the creation of a Handloom Cluster and Designer Hub in Agra. This project aims to support emerging fashion designers by providing resources and fostering collaboration, ensuring the continued evolution of handloom and its relevance in the global fashion industry. The hub is expected to be a center of excellence, helping sustain and grow the handloom sector while benefiting artisans who preserve this ancient craft.

Currently, the Indian handloom industry is valued at approximately $60 billion, reflecting its substantial role in the economy and its contributions to both domestic and international markets.