'Hardworking grassroots leader': PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of IPFT founder NC Debbarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his condolences on the demise of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) founder NC Debbarma. PM Modi said that he was a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the welfare of the people. He was a senior minister in the Tripura government. IPFT is BJP's ruling ally in Tripura. N C Debbarma died following a massive cerebral stroke.

"Shri NC Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," said PM Modi.

Shri NC Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

The veteran tribal leader was 80, and is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters. The state revenue and forest minister was not keeping well for the last few months as he was suffering from chronic diabetes, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) spokesperson Amit Debbarma said.

He suffered a massive cerebral stroke on Saturday and was admitted to a state-run hospital here, where he underwent surgery but breathed his last at 2.45 pm on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Debbarma floated IPFT in 2009 after his retirement as the director of All India Radio (AIR), Agartala.

He forged a political alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections and toppled the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government, which was in power for 25 years at a stretch.

The IPFT, under his leadership, won eight of the nine ST-reserved constituencies in the last assembly election.

Debbarma, along with Mevar Kumar Jamatia, was inducted into the cabinet of Biplab Kumar Deb. Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep condolence over Debbarma's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of a senior member of the state cabinet -- NC Debbarma and my deepest condolence to the bereaved family. May his departed soul rest in peace," he said in a Facebook post. (With PTI inputs)