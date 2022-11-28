topStoriesenglish
Haryana Board 2023: HBSE Class 10, 12 exam registration ends TODAY at bseh.org.in- Steps to apply here

Haryana Board 2023: Students can complete registration process for HBSE Class 10, and 12 exams 2022 (without a late fee) till today, November 28, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Haryana Board 2023: The last date to apply for the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) class 10 and 12 examinations without a late fee is today, November 28, 2022. The registration process can be finished by students on the HBSE's official website, bseh.org.in. The registration price for pupils who successfully register for the HBSE 10th and 12th grades before the first deadline is Rs 850 and Rs 1,050, respectively. Both class 10 and 12 students will be charged a late fee of Rs 1,000 if the payment is made between December 6 and 12, 2022, and an extra Rs 300 from November 29 to December 5, 2022, if the student misses the deadline.

Haryana class 10,12 board examinations 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – bseh.org.in
  • Students are then must click the link that reads 'Online registration for Sec./Sr.Sec(HOS) CTP/Re-appear/ Additional/Partial/Full improvement March-2023'.
  • The next step is to create an account, add school student code and other required details.
  • The HBSE portal will then create a login.
  • Log in with the credentials generated, fill the application form and pay the required fee.
  • The candidate is advised take a print of the application form and payment receipt for further verification process.

Students in Class 10 must pay a cost of Rs. 700 for the exam, Rs. 50 for migration, and Rs. 100 for the practical, while Class 12 students must pay a charge of Rs. 850 for the exam, Rs. 100 for migration, and Rs. 100 for the practical. Previously, the registration deadline was November 21, 2022. (without a late fee).

