Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive, stable, says hospital

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, is currently stable and maintaining his vital parameters, said the Medanta Hospital on Tuesday evening. CM Khattar whose test report came out positive on August 24 was admitted to Medanta on Tuesday at around 2.30 am, added the hospital.

In an official statement, the hospital said that he "is maintaining his vital parameters e.g. pulse, respiration, blood pressure. His general condition is stable and he is comfortable".

The 66-year-old developed fever and body ache for the last three days and considering the age and history of diabetes he was admitted to Medanta, the statement said. It added, that he "was examined by the Medanta COVID Care Ward Team led by Dr Sushila Kataria and treatment as per protocol started immediately".

"The Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, Dr Virender Yadav with Dr Sushila Kataria examined him this morning and prescribed further course of treatment," Medanta Medical Superintendent Dr AK Dubey.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Khattar had asserted that he tested for the coronavirus on August 24 and the test report had come out positive. He asked all his colleagues and associates, who came in contact with him over the last week, to get themselves tested. He further requested them to move into quarantine immediately.

CM Khattar had tweeted, "I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately."