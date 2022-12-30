topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
WINTER VACATIONS

Haryana government announces winter vacation for all schools from January 1, check details

The Haryana government has announced a 15-day winter vacation for all schools in the state.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana government announces winter vacation for all schools from January 1, check details

New Delhi: The Directorate of School Education Haryana announced the Winter vacation of 15 days for all the schools in the state. Releasing the official notice the Haryana Education Department announced Winter vacation for all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2023. 

The directorate informed that the schools under the Haryana Board will be reopened on January 16, 2023, and requested all the schools to abide by the announcement.

ALSO READ- Live updates | PM Narendra Modi bids adieu to his mother Heeraben, resumes his duties

However, the schools will remain open for classes 10th and 12th from 10 an to 2 pm in the wake of the Haryana Board Class 10 12 examinations. "In the view of board examination of classes 10 and 12, classes for the preparations for the examinations will be organised in schools from 10 am to 2 pm."

Live Tv

Winter vacationsWinter holidaysJanauary 1New Year 2023Haryana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!