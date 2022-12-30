Live updates| PM Modi arrives at Gandhinagar to pay last respects to mother Heeraben Modi
PM Modi's mother Heerabem Modi passes away at the age of 100 years.
Trending Photos
Live update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years today (December 30). PM Modi took to Twitter to inform the nation about the sad demise of her mother. PM wrote his meeting with his mother on her 100th birthday and shared her way of life which was - to work with intelligence and live life with purity.
"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM tweeted while informing the nation about the passing away of her mother.
Stay tuned to Zee New for latest and Live updates on Heeraben Modi's demise
PM Modi arrives at Gandhinagar, Gujarat
PM Narendra Modi arrived in Gandhinagar of Gujarat after his mother Heeraben passed away today at UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.
'There is nothing as priceless and indescribable...': M Venkaiah Naidu on Heera Ba's death
Describing the priceless bond between the mother and a child, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu extended his condolences to PM Modi on the sad demise of his mother Heeraben Modi's death. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti," tweeted Naidu.
My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti pic.twitter.com/NEFsir1SJb
— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2022
'Undoubtedly the biggest pain in world': Amit Shah on Heeraben Modi's death
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his sadness over the death of PM Modi'smother Heeraben Modi and tweeted, "It is very sad to know about the demise of the Prime Minister Narrendra Modi Ji respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world."
प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी की पूज्य माताजी हीरा बा के स्वर्गवास की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। माँ एक व्यक्ति के जीवन की पहली मित्र और गुरु होती है जिसे खोने का दुःख निःसंदेह संसार का सबसे बड़ा दुःख है।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022
Heeraben Modi was born in 1923 in a village of Gandhinagar
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was born on June 18, 2023 in a Raisan village of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
UP CM Yogi expresses grief over sad demise of PM Modi's mother Heera Ba
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took on Twitter to extend his condolence to PM Modi and his family as his mother passed away today (December 30). "For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet," wrote Yogi Adityanath.
एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।
प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022
PM Modi's mother Heera Ba dies at 100
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben took her last breath at the U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad today. Heeraben Modi died the age of 100 year and PM Modi wrote "Glorious century rests at God's feet" to inform the nation about the sad demise of his mother.
शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
Rajnath Singh expresses grief over sad demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took on Twitter to express his grief over PM Narendra Modi and extended his condolences to the PM and his famly. "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" tweeted Rajnath Singh.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति!
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022
PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad after mother Heeraben passes away
PM Modi left for Ahmedabad after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away today (December 30) at the age of 100 years. PM Modi will soon arrive in Ahmedabad to perform the last rites of her mother.
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at age of 100 years
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years. She was admitted to U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi mourned the death of his mother in a series of tweets.
शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
More Stories