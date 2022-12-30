Live updates| PM Modi arrives at Gandhinagar to pay last respects to mother Heeraben Modi

Live update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years today (December 30). PM Modi took to Twitter to inform the nation about the sad demise of her mother. PM wrote his meeting with his mother on her 100th birthday and shared her way of life which was - to work with intelligence and live life with purity.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM tweeted while informing the nation about the passing away of her mother.