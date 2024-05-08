Haryana Govt Crisis: Haryana CM Nayab Saini Denies Trouble As 3 MLAs Withdraw Support Plunging BJP To Minority | Top Developents

New Delhi: A day after three independent MLAs withdrew their backing of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Haryana, reducing the current government to a minority, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini downplayed the crisis. He said that his government is not in trouble and is working strongly. MLAs Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen, and Dharampal Gonder announced their decision to support Congress in a press conference. Here are key developments:

1. CM Saini was campaigning for the BJP's Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate, Ashok Tanwar, when he spoke to the reporters in Sirsa. He said, " When the Congress government had difficulties in the Lok Sabha, they started fulfilling the requests of specific groups. The BJP government is operating at maximum capacity. The wishes of Congress will not be fulfilled by the people. The people of Congress believe in corruption, but the BJP and PM Modi support development."

2. The government, which has the support of two other MLAs, is now falling short of the majority by two seats. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress has 30, and the JJP holds 10 MLAs in the house.

3. Dushyant Chautala, leader of the JJP, announced on Wednesday that his party would oppose their ex-ally, the BJPin a no-confidence motion. The JJP was in coalition with the BJP in October of 2019 but parted ways in March of this year.

4. The Congress State Chief, Udan Bhai, said that the BJP earlier had the support of the JJP and independents, but now the JJP has withdrew the backing and the independents are also leaving. Speaking at a press conference, Udan Bhai said, “The three Independent MLAs have extended their support to the Congress party.”

He added that the Saini government is currently a minority one. The Congress leader stated that Saini had no right to remain, not even for a minute, and that he should submit his resignation.

5. After Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Chief Minister in the state, Saini won a vote of confidence through voice voting on March 13 in the Haryana assembly. But despite this, the Saini-led BJP government's grip on power has recently been challenged by defections within its coalition.