Haryana Shocker! Truck Tries to run Over DSP, SDM Visiting Illegal Mining Site

A truck allegedly tried to run over a DSP and SDM in Karnal's Gharunda when they went to inspect an alleged illegal mining site in the area.

Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:04 AM IST|Source: ANI

Karnal (Haryana): A Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) claimed a dumper-truck allegedly tried to run him and SDM Gharunda over when they went to inspect an alleged illegal mining site in the area. "We got information on illegal mining site here in Gharunda. When we came to inspect, a dumper-truck driver tried to run us over," DSP Manoj Kumar said on Friday. However, they didn`t suffer any injuries in the incident. "We didn`t suffer any injuries. It appears illegal mining had been done at that site over the last few days," Kumar added. 

Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said the Mining department and the police were taking action in the matter. "SDM Gharunda and DSP had gone to inspect a report of illegal mining when a dumper-truck driver tried to attack them. Mining department and police are taking action in the matter," Punia told ANI.

