Hathras case: CBI team examines crime scene, meets victim's family members in Bulgarhi village

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Tuesday (October 13) reached the spot where the 19-year old Dalit victim of the alleged gang rape was cremated on September 30th. The CBI team collected samples from the spot, as a part of their ongoing investigation.

The CBI team, which also met the family members of the victim in Bulgarhi village in Hathras, examined the crime scene after registering the FIR two days back. It took the brother of the victim to record his statement.

When the brother was being away by the team, speculation of his arrest started doing rounds, but CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said that "no arrest has been made". The CBI investigators spoke to the family members at their residence in detail about the sequence of events on the day of the crime, the officials told PTI.

The local police was reportedly directed to cordon off the crime scene, which was virtually a thoroughfare for nearly 29 days since the incident. The CBI investigators were also joined by forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to carry out a detailed crime scene analysis.

The victim had died a fortnight after an alleged brutal assault, including gangrape, by four men of the village on September 14. The woman had succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, following which the District Magistrate ordered cremation in the village in the dead of the night allegedly against the wishes of her family.

The case was referred to the CBI by the state government after a political storm over the alleged apathy of the administration.

The officer concerned of the Uttar Pradesh police had registered a case of attempt to murder on a statement by the victim's brother who, as per the FIR at Chandpa police station, had said that the accused tried to strangulate his sister in a millet field and escaped when she raised an alarm.

The notification issued by the Centre on the request of the state government had asked the CBI to probe, "rape, murder and atrocity" and "any attempt, abetment and/or conspiracy, in relation to or in connection with such offence(s) and/or for any other offence committed In the course of the same transaction or arising out of the same facts".

"The complainant had alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur is quoted as saying had said after registration of the FIR on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Hathras, Dr Brijesh Rathore, today reached Bulgadhi village to check on the victim`s father as he was unwell.

Earlier in the day, Rathore told ANI that the victim`s father is not willing to go to the hospital, adding "The father of Hathras incident`s victim is not well. We had sent a team that informed us that he has ailments, including high blood pressure. However, he is not willing to go to the hospital."

"I am going there and will listen to his concerns. We will request him to visit the hospital for treatment at the district hospital," Rathore said.

Hathras victim`s family returned to their home in Bulgadhi village earlier in the day, after appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

On Monday, the the Lucknow HC bench gave next date of hearing in the Hathras incident case. Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi told ANI, "The Court will give a decision. The next date of hearing is November 2, 2020."

He further said, "Right now saying anything about the case will be premature. The court has listened to all the people related to court and the matter is sub judice."

The CBI team, which is investigating the incident, reached Hathras on Sunday. They took documents related to the Hathras incident from police at Chandpa police station.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the people to bring a change, while sharing a clip that highlights the caste-divide in Uttar Pradesh`s Hathras, where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

The video shot in Hathras showcases men and women from different communities in the village, recounting their battles with the caste system. "This video is for those who are running away from the truth. When we change, the country will change," Gandhi said in the tweet, which had the video embedded.