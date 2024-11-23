LIVE Updates | Hatia Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Naveen Jaiswal vs Ajay Nath Sahdeo

Hatia is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, located in the Ranchi district. The voter turnout for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections in this constituency was recorded at 58.5%.

Key candidates vying for the Hatia seat included Naveen Jaiswal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajay Nath Sahdeo of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with numerous independent candidates and representatives from smaller parties.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Naveen Jaiswal of the BJP secured a win by defeating Ajay Nath Sahdeo of the INC with a margin of 16,264 votes.

Hatia Assembly constituency is part of the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Sanjay Seth retained the Ranchi parliamentary seat by defeating Yashaswini Sahay of the INC with a margin of 1,20,512 votes.