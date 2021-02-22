HCWs who refuse COVID-19 vaccine to bear cost of their treatment: Punjab Health Minister

The Health Care Workers who do not get vaccinated to boost their immunity for COVID-19, despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine/isolation leave. It was today stated by Punjab Health & Family Welfare, Balbir Singh Sidhu in a press communique.

Pointing out the recent few days have seen an uprising trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab he said that with 358 cases being reported on February 20, now about 3000 COVID positive cases are active in State while there were only 2,000 active cases (33% rise) three weeks back.

He said that there is a dire need to get vaccinated for all Health Care Workers to deal with any unprecedented situation. He said that Punjab is among the 6 States of our country where COVID cases are rising and we should prepare to fight it like a second wave.

These rising cases indicating that COVID-19 is not over yet and Punjab may witness a surge in the number of COVID cases, this highlights the need for following COVID Appropriate Behaviors like social distancing, wearing of a mask, hand sanitization, and respiratory etiquettes, he said.

Urging Health Care Workers, Mr. Balbir Sidhu said that they should shun hesitancy and come forward to get vaccinated at the earliest for the sake of their own safety and that of their family members and near and dear ones.

Expressing concern over the low rate of vaccination among HCWs and FLWs, Mr. Sidhu further said that so far 2.06 Lakh Health Care Workers and 1.82 Lakh Front Line Workers have been registered for COVID-19 vaccination. He said that about 79,000 (38%) HCWs and 4,000 FLWs have been vaccinated and this coverage has not been up to the mark.

The vaccine is safe and effective and not even a single case of death or any serious adverse effect has reported in Punjab regarding vaccine administration so far. He said that no one should be misled by rumors and misinformation.

He informed that the last date of the availing first dose of vaccination for HCW has been extended from 19th February to 25 February. Every HCW and FLW must get vaccinated. He said that we all are at risk of getting infected and Health Care Workers being Front Line Workers dealing with patients are at higher risk of getting an infection.

