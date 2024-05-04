Banaskantha: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for often mocking her brother Rahul Gandhi as 'Shehzada'. Addressing a rally in Banaskantha, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that while Rahul Gandhi had walked 4000 kilometres, PM Modi had been sitting in his palace and would not understand the plight of farmers.

"PM Modi calls my brother 'Shehzada'. I want to tell you that my brother walked 4,000 kilometres, met the people of the country and asked them what are the problems in their lives. On the other hand, emperor Narendra Modi lives in palaces. How will he be able to understand the helplessness of farmers and women? Narendra Modi is surrounded by power. People around him are afraid of him. No one says anything to him. Even if someone raises his voice, that voice is suppressed," she said.

PM मोदी मेरे भाई को शहजादा बोलते हैं।



मैं बताना चाहती हूं कि मेरे भाई 4,000 किमी. पैदल चले, देश के लोगों से मिले और उनसे पूछा कि आपके जीवन में क्या समस्याएं हैं?



एक तरफ शहंशाह नरेंद्र मोदी जी महलों में रहते हैं। वह किसानों, महिलाओं की मजबूरी कैसे समझ पाएंगे?



नरेंद्र मोदी सत्ता… pic.twitter.com/OGoeVvgrMl — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2024

It may be noted that PM Modi has been referring to Rahul Gandhi as 'Shehzada' in his election speeches. On May 3, the PM took a swipe at the Gandhi scion for not contesting the Lok Sabha election from Amethi.

"I told you earlier that the Shehzaada would start looking for another safe seat for himself, fearing defeat in Wayanad. He was so afraid after losing Amethi in 2019 that he bolted all the way down South, to Wayanad. Now, he has escaped to Raebareli. These people often go around telling people, 'Daro maat' (don't be afraid). It's now my turn to say the same to them--'Arey daro maat, bhaago maat' (don't be afraid! don't flee!)," he said.

Continuing her attack on the Prime Minister, Priyanka alleged that he is only concerned about big people and not the common man. "Look at the working style of today's Prime Minister. Gujarat gave PM Modi respect and gave him power, but he is seen only with big people. Have you seen PM Modi meeting a farmer? Farmers protest against the black laws. Hundreds of farmers are martyred, but the Prime Minister does not even go to meet them. Then as soon as the elections come and they feel that they will not get votes, then PM Modi changes the law," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also accused the BJP of planning to change the constitution. "You get rights from the Constitution. The biggest right is to vote. Along with reservation, the Constitution has also given citizens the right to question and agitate. Therefore, when BJP people say that the Constitution will be changed, it means that they want to snatch away the rights of the people," she said.

"Mahatma Gandhi ji, who was the greatest personality in the world, was born in the land of Gujarat. Many great men including Shri Sardar Patel ji, and Veer Ranchhod Rabari ji were born here. Many great men of the country fought against the British government for independence. They liberated the country and gave us a constitution. Therefore, we all have to understand the importance of the Constitution," she further added.

Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in Karnataka's Haveri later in the day.