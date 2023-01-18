topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'He was a bit over-excited': Rahul Gandhi after man tries to hug him during Bharat Jodo Yatra

A man on Tuesday was seen rushing towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and trying to embrace him during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. He, however, was stopped and pushed away by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'He was a bit over-excited': Rahul Gandhi after man tries to hug him during Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: After a man rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and tried to hug him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Tuesday (January 17, 2023), the Congress leader said that there was no security breach and that "he was a bit over-excited".

In a video, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. He, however, was stopped and pushed away by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi. 

"I do not know why you are calling that a (security) lapse. I think the person was checked by the security people, he was a bit over-excited," Rahul said.

"There is quite a lot of enthusiasm in the Yatra, many people get over-excited and that was the case where he was a bit extra charged up, so there is no problem in that. It has happened many a time before. I wouldn't call that a security lapse," he told reporters.

Inspector General of Police GS Dhillon also said that Gandhi had himself called the man and there was no security breach.

"I have verified it. Rahul ji himself called him (the man) and then he tried to hug him (the Congress MP). After that (Amrinder Singh) Raja warring pushed him away as the yatra moves with a certain speed and it affects its movement," Dhillon said, adding there was nothing to suggest that it was a security breach.

Warring also said there was no breach of security and that the man was an overenthusiastic supporter of Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is scheduled to enter Himachal Pradesh from Punjab on Wednesday. 

It will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Earlier on Saturday, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?