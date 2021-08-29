Health minister releases first batch of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech's new plant in Gujarat

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the first commercial batch of Bharat Biotech's anti-COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was released on Sunday (August 29, 2021) from the new plant at Gujarat's Ankleshwar in Bharuch district.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote: "Vaccination is the most important thing to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus. Released the first commercial batch of #COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech's plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat today. This will increase the supply of vaccine in the country and will help the vaccine reach every Indian," Mandaviya tweeted soon after the event.

In May, Bharat Biotech had announced its plan to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility.

The Hyderabad-based firm had noted that it would utilise the manufacturing plant to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, India has administered 63.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination in a nationwide drive till Sunday morning, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

