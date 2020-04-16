Health officials attacked in UP's Moradabad while medical team at Raipur AIIMS care for baby born to COVID-19 patient

New Delhi: Even as India fights the deadly coronavirus outbreak trying to stop the spread, there have been mulitple reports of doctors and other medical team members being attacked by people. While the doctors and health care officials continue to work round-the-clock to keep the number of COVID-19 infections under control by putting themselves under immense risk.

In an incident that took place on Wednesday at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, an ambulance carrying family members of a deceased COVID-19 patient was pelted with stones which left some people of the medical staff greviously injured. A police team that reached the spot too were pelted with stones.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against these people under the National Security Act. Apart from this, action will be taken against these people under the sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur, the nursing staff of All India Institute of Medical Sciences hasa been caring for a 3-month-old baby girl. The child's mother was found to be coronavirus positive and so the baby cannot be around her mother. Now, the hospital staff takes full care of the child.

While it is the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are at the highest risk of contracting the disease during treatment it is shameful that they are attacked like this. Many doctors, nurses and other health workers in India have themselves become infected while treating corona. But some people have been attacking the medical officers, spitting on them, pelting stones.

Cases like this are being dealt with utmost seriousness and action is also being taken under the National Security Act against those found guilty.