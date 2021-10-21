Heard Yogi Adityanath is upset with this picture: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on viral selfie with Uttar Pradesh cops

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (October 20) took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over her picture with female cops that went viral.

Citing reports of the Yogi government being annoyed with the policewomen for taking selfie with her, Vadra offered to be punished instead of them. Sharing the picture with the cops, the Congress general secretary tweeted, “The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these policewomen. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal cops.”

खबर आ रही है कि इस तस्वीर से योगी जी इतने व्यथित हो गए कि इन महिला पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं। अगर मेरे साथ तस्वीर लेना गुनाह है तो इसकी सजा भी मुझे मिले, इन कर्मठ और निष्ठावान पुलिसकर्मियों का कैरियर ख़राब करना सरकार को शोभा नहीं देता। pic.twitter.com/6wiGunRFEe — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

On her way to Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who died in police custody, Vadra had stopped for selfies with the female officers. The Congress leader was earlier stopped in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Police from going to Agra, but was later allowed to proceed.

This was the second confrontation when earlier this month Uttar Pradesh Police had prevented Vadra from visiting the families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Calling the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh "frightening”, the Congress leader as quoted by ANI said, "I met with the family of Arun Valmiki. I cannot believe that such things can happen to anyone in this century. They have told me that 17-18 people of Valmiki community were picked from different locations and were taken to the police station."

She added, "They were brutally beaten. I cannot even say things that were told to me. Arun was beaten in front of his wife. His brothers met him around 2 am at night and he was fine at that time. Around 2.30 am, they were told that he was dead. The post-mortem report not given to the family."

Arun, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station in Agra, died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

(With agency inputs)

