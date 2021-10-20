Priyanka Gandhi stopped from meeting family of sanitation worker who died in UP police custody

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday (October 20) was stopped by Uttar Pradesh police on her way to Agra where she wanted to meet the family of the sanitation worker who died in police custody.

Her convoy was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway. “You don't have permission, we can't allow you,” said the police.

Gandhi shot back asking why the UP police stop her wherever she goes.

“They say I can't go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?” Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The deceased sanitation worker, Arun, was arrested by police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 lakh from a warehouse on October 17.

He died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Muniraj G said he suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the "maalkhaana (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept)" of the police station where he worked as a cleaner.

Following the theft, six police personnel, including the station house officer, had been suspended by the additional director general (ADG) of Agra zone.

During an investigation, police rounded up several suspects. Arun was one of them as he had access to the "maalkhaana".

“During questioning he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police & his family rushed him to hospital. Doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report,” said SSP Agra, Muniraj G.

“Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed,” said ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna.

