A unique incident came from the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow where daughters get married in a hospital ICU for their father, who wished to see them united.

Mohammad Iqbal was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition before his daughter's wedding. He was in the ICU of Era Medical college. The daughters decide to fulfill their father's wish and get married in the hospital itself.

Unique marriage took place with simplicity and rituals in the ICU of Era Hospital, #Lucknow !

Father admitted in ICU got his daughters married in front of hi. pic.twitter.com/rFJIhRCpsK — Nuzba Amen Sheakh (@nuzzu52103) June 16, 2024

In the famous video two couples are seen exchanging vows in front of their father. Also,the present members and the maulvi were seen wearing the hospital gown.

The whole wedding was conducted with the permission of the hospital authorities. It was asked to conduct the wedding hastily so as to prevent any disturbance to other patients.

The family is reportedly from Mohanlalhganj, a village in Lucknow and the grooms resides in Mumbai.

The video of the wedding got viral on the internet collecting over 15000 views on the internet. It was posted with the caption, “A hospital in UP’s Lucknow organized an ICU wedding to fulfill ailing father’s wish to see his daughters getting married.”

The viral video caught the attention of the netizens who find it unique and beautiful. The online users are showering love and blessings on the family.