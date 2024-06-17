Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758194
NewsIndia
VIRAL

Heartwarming! Hospital Hosts Surprise Marriage To Fulfill Ailing Father's Wish To See His Daughters Get Married - WATCH

Daughters in Lucknow get married in Hospital ICU to accomplish their dying father’s wish. The video of the incident wennt viral on the internet, Netizens showering love and blessimng to the family.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Heartwarming! Hospital Hosts Surprise Marriage To Fulfill Ailing Father's Wish To See His Daughters Get Married - WATCH

A unique incident came from the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow  where daughters get married in a hospital ICU for their father, who wished to see them united.

Mohammad Iqbal was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition before his daughter's wedding. He was in the ICU of Era Medical college. The daughters decide to fulfill their father's wish and get married in the hospital itself.

Watch the Video:

In the famous video two couples are seen exchanging vows in front of their father. Also,the present members and the maulvi were seen wearing the hospital gown.

 

The whole wedding was conducted with the permission of the hospital authorities. It was asked to conduct the wedding hastily so as to prevent any disturbance to other patients.

The family is reportedly from Mohanlalhganj, a village in Lucknow and the grooms resides in Mumbai.

The video of the wedding got viral on the internet collecting over 15000 views on the internet. It was posted with the caption, “A hospital in UP’s Lucknow organized an ICU wedding to fulfill ailing father’s wish to see his daughters getting married.”

The viral video caught the attention of the netizens who find it unique and beautiful. The online users are showering love and blessings on the family.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools