Heatwave

Heatwave in north India to abate, IMD predicts drop in temperatures for next 5 days

The IMD predicted that heatwave sweeping across north India has abated and no such conditions were likely for the next five days.

File photo

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the oppressive heatwave sweeping across north India has abated and no such conditions were likely for the next five days and predicted a drop in temperature by 3-4 degrees.

"As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana yesterday (Friday)," the weather department said in a statement.

Though, some north Indian states continued to rell under searing temperatures with Rajasthan's Karauli recording the highest maximum temperature of the day at 42.1 degrees Celsius, and Bathinda in Punjab saw the mercury jump to 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, light rains accompanied by gusty winds hit some parts of the national capital on Saturday bringing some respite following four days of intense heat. 

On Friday, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of west Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance, bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The weather agency has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers for Delhi on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
HeatwaveIMDDelhiPunjabRajasthan
