Heavy rainfall over peninsular India for next few days, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over peninsular India for the next few days. The weather department informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Arabian Sea and extends up to mid-tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height.

"It is very likely to persist during next 3-4 days and an east-west trough at lower levels runs from cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea to cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea," the IMD said in a tweet on Sunday (October 10, 2021) afternoon.

Under its influence, the met department stated that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls is very likely over southern peninsular India for the next five days and over Maharashtra during the next two days.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during October 12-14," the IMD added.

It also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric level and that a Low-Pressure Area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 36 hours.

"It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days," the government agency said.

