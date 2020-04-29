हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bengaluru rains

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, IMD predicts weather condition to prevail for next 48 hours

Several parts of Karnataka is experiencing heavy rains since the past week which is likely to continue for the next 48 hours — till May 1, according to an IMD update on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) morning.


File photo



The weather agnency suggests that there will likely be fairly widespread rains accompanied with thundershowers over north Karnataka under the influence of a trough formed across the peninsular region.

The IMD also has predicted thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds reaching speed upto 40-50 kmph. The temperature in Karnataka has been above normal by 1.6 to 3 degree Celsius at most places.

So far, Bengaluru has already received 105 mm of rainfall this pre-monsoon season, from March 1 to April 24, which is more than double the average rainfall for the city at this time of the year.

Meanwhile, an approaching Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR from Thursday (April 30) for the next 24 hours.

Bengaluru rainsrain in bengaluruIMD
