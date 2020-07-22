हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Landslide

Heavy rains trigger landslide in West Bengal's Darjeeling, no casualty reported

While no injuries have been reported, all vehicles have remained stranded since 12 midnight as boulders on the road blocked vehicular movement.

Kolkata: Heavy rains in West Bengal triggered a landslide at Rohini Road in Kurseong of Darjeeling district on Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Rohini Road connects Kurseong town with Darjeeling and it has been completely cut off after the landslide late last night. 

This morning, local drivers and police removed the boulders which allowed the movement of some vehicles though, the road is yet to be fully cleared.

Meanwhile, Met office has issued a Red alert for north Bengal districts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rains. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri is likely to receive heavy rains.

On June 29, a landslide in Darjeeling district had damaged a stretch of the main road at Paglajhora in the hills. The landslide resulted in Paglajhora road being completely blocked and traffic flow being hit on the stretch. No casualty was reported in the incident.

