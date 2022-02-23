Heavy snowfall in Kashmir, flights delayed, highways closed

Kashmir is currently covered with a blanket of snow - from hills to plains, disrupting highways and hitting daily life. The weather department has said that there will be no change in the situation for the next 12 hours.

Heavy snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Machil, Z-Gali, Sadhna pass, Banihal and other upper reaches Kashmir since midnight.

Gulmarg has recorded more than 15 inches of fresh snow till now. Snow depth collected from various places are Srinagar = 5 inches, Handwara = 2 inches, Pattan = 2-3 inches, Mamar Kangan = 5 inches; Anantnag Town = 7 inches, Baramulla = 1 inch; Heff Shopian = 1 feet, Machil = 2 feet; Qazigund = 13-14 inches, Tangmarg = 1 feet, Awantipora = 7-8 inches, Kulgam = 7-8 inches, and it’s Snowing continuously.

Light snowfalls were also reported in the plains of Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Budgam districts also.

The snowfall has forced authorities to close all the highways connecting Kashmir to rest of the world. Meanwhile, the air traffic is also disrupted by snowfall and all the flights till now are delayed and visibility is very low and snow accumulation on runway is heavy.

Train service between Banihal and Baramulla has too been suspended for today due to ongoing snowfall.

The authorities have also issued avalanche alert in many upper reaches of Kashmir and have advised people not to venture outside their homes and take precautions while walking in hilly areas.

The snowfall has also made Kashmir university and Sher Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to postpone all exams for the day.

The fresh spell brought the maximum temperatures down across Jammu and Kashmir, after witnessing above normal temperatures during the past week. Met has predicted more snow and rains in next 12 hours and thereafter weather will gradually show improvement.