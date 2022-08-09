Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains for South Gujarat and Saurashtra region for the next three days. Due to low-pressure development in the Bay of Bengal, these two regions can receive very heavy rains and so a red alert warning has been issued, it said.

According to the state Emergency Centre`s data, in the last 24 hours, as many as 153 talukas of 31 districts received a maximum of 99 mm of rain. Till date, the state has received 660 mm rains which is 77 per cent rainfall of the season. Valsad district`s Kaprada taluka received 3115 mm till date -- 109 per cent of the season. From 1992 to 2021, the average rainfall recorded in the taluka is 2846 mm.

Valsad district has recorded 2206 mm rainfall till date -- 96.83 per cent of the season, Dangs District has received 1885 mm -- 78 per cent of the season, Navsari district (91 per cent), Surat (77.71 per cent), Narmada (116 per cent), Dahod with 39 per cent and Ahmedabad districts are in the bottom of the list with recording just 53 per cent rainfall of the season.

Surprisingly districts like Kutch have received 125 per cent of seasonal rains, Porbandar (95 per cent), Devbhumi Dwarka (93.33 per cent) and Gir Somnath recorded 92 per cent of seasonal rainfall.