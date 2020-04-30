Here are some tips on maintaining good immunity during COVID-19 pandemic through Yoga

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and it is important for us to use this time to boost our immunity to fight off a possbile coronavius infection.

Ministry of Ayush has released a video which offers tips on maintaining good immunity during COVID-19 pandemic through Yoga. The credit for this 5-minute video goes to Dr. Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Advisor (Yoga & Naturopathy), Ministry of AYUSH.

Here's how you can maintain good immunity through Yoga

1. Tadasana

Tadasana or Mountain Pose is a standing asana in modern yoga as exercise. It is the basis for several other standing asanas.

2. Skandha Chakra

Skandra Chakra is a basic warm up movement which is done to warm up the shoulders and upper back. This asana is included in all types of yoga at all levels.

3. Kati Chakrasana

Kati Chakrasana is a standing pose with a spinal twist. The pose begins in a standing position with the feet apart and the arms are extended in front with the palms facing and thumbs toward the sky. The body then twists to one side with the arm leading the twist wrapping around the back to rest on the opposite hip.

Ardha cakrasana

4. Prasarita Padottanasana

Prasarita padottanasana is a half-inverted yoga pose and its name is derived from the Sanskrit prasarita, meaning "extended," pada, meaning "foot," utta, meaning "intense," and asana, meaning "pose." Prasarita padottanasana is commonly referred to as wide-legged forward bend in English.

5. Nadi shodhana Prayanama

Nadi shodhana pranayama is a yoga practice that purifies the energy channels in the body through alternate-nostril breathing.

6. Brhamari Prayanama

Bhramari Pranayama or Humming Bee Breath is a breathing practice which helps in soothing the nervous system and helps to connect us with our inner nature.

7. Dhyana

Dhyana is an important component of yoga, building upon asana (physical posture), pranayama (breath control), pratyahara (control of the senses, moving the focus to the inside), and dharana (concentration).