High-pitch campaign for West Bengal, Assam assembly polls ends, first phase of voting on March 27

New Delhi: The month long hectic campaign in West Bengal and Assam for the Assembly elections came to an end at 5pm on Thursday, the first phase of voting is scheduled for March 27.

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION

The first phase of polling is scheduled for 30 seats and spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left in the state.

The star BJP campaigners for the seats going to polls in the first phase were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, top leader Smriti Irani who repeatedly harped on the various scams.

The saffron party leaders claimed that the TMC-ruled West Bengal is full of corruption and anarchy and that the BJP will put an end to the menace when it comes to power.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister held poll rallies in each of the 30 constituencies, despite injury to her leg.

The TMC supremo in her campign took pot shots at the Modi government calling it "anti-people". She also blamed him for not allowing the state government to give free coronavirus vaccines to people.

Though, in the last two state elections the 30 constituencies had overwhelmingly voted for TMC but in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP had tasted victory from these seats.

ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION

The campaigning for the first phase took place for 47 Assembly seats, including eight seats reserved for the tribals. Polling for the first phase on March 27 will be with 264 candidates, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Congress chief Ripun Bora and 23 women candidates in the fray.

The star campaigners for BJP in the first phase of polling were both PM Modi and Amit Shah. Apart from them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, top leader Smriti Irani too took part in various rallies.

The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to the polls in three phases on March 27 (47 seats), April 1 (39 seats) and April 6 (40 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.