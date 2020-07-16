Highest single-day spike of 32695 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally over 9.5 lakh

New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 9,68,876 on Thursday (July 16, 2020), while the death toll climbed to 24,915 as a total of 32,695 cases of coronavirus infections and 606 fatalities were recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 6,12,814, while there are 3,31,146 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The recovery rate is 63.25 per cent.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,51,820 cases and 2,167 deaths due to COVID-19 and Delhi has reported a total of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1,27,39,490 samples for COVID-19 till July 15, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday.