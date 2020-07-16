हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Highest single-day spike of 32695 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally over 9.5 lakh

India's tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 9,68,876 on Thursday (July 16, 2020), while the death toll climbed to 24,915 as a total of 32,695 cases of coronavirus infections and 606 fatalities were recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Highest single-day spike of 32695 COVID-19 cases takes India&#039;s tally over 9.5 lakh

New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 9,68,876 on Thursday (July 16, 2020), while the death toll climbed to 24,915 as a total of 32,695 cases of coronavirus infections and 606 fatalities were recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 6,12,814, while there are 3,31,146 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The recovery rate is 63.25 per cent.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,51,820 cases and 2,167 deaths due to COVID-19 and Delhi has reported a total of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1,27,39,490 samples for COVID-19 till July 15, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Coronavirus outbreak
Next
Story

Rahul Tiwari, the man who filed case against Vikas Dubey breaks silence, recalls gangster's terror
  • 9,68,876Confirmed
  • 24,915Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M42S

Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, Srinagar later this week