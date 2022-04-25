Dismissing the claim of a developing wave of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the people of the state will not accept an outsider like Arvind Kejriwal, reported ANI.

"Himachal Pradesh may be a small state in size but people carry values, emotions and sentiments with them. It is very difficult for them to accept any outsiders," said Thakur.

The leader was speaking at the launch event of the new media centre at the Himachal Bhawan in Delhi.

Talking about the AAP’s claim of making an impact on Himachal Pradesh politics, Thakur said that the new outfit does not have any grassroots presence in the hilly state and brings in people from other states for a show of support.

"It is known that the Aam Aadmi Party has sent its party cadre to certain areas in the Himachal to assess the ground situation including that in Una. They have started working in the state only recently and they don`t have any ground presence of gram leaders. They are bringing people from other states and I am sure people of Himachal will vote intelligently," said Thakur.

Further, taking potshots at AAP for being ambitious in a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state, Thakur said, "Punjab was different but when people from the plains come to Himachal they fail to catch their breath and often end up breathless.

"The incumbent Chief Minister and face of the party in the upcoming polls, Thakur is confident of BJP`s victory in the polls.

"It is true that the same party has consecutively come in power in Himachal but witnessing the results of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, I am confident that BJP will form government and History in Himachal," said CM.

Currently, Himachal Pradesh also known as `Dev Bhoomi` has 68 assembly seats out of which the ruling BJP government has 43 seats.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kicked off its mass campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Recently party supremo Arvind Kejriwal held multiple rallies in the state.

Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to witness polls in November this year.

