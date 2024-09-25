Advertisement
VIKRAMADITYA SINGH

Himachal's Cong Govt To Adopt Yogi's UP Model, Says 'Street Vendor Has To Display Their Identification'

Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh mandates identification displays for vendors to ensure the hygiene of food.

 

Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh announced on Wednesday that an order has been issued directing shopkeepers and street vendors to display their identification details. This decision was made during a joint meeting with the Public Works, Urban Development and Municipal Corporation departments.

Vikramaditya highlighted that a decision has been made to ensure that hygienic food is sold by all street vendors.

"We did a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items," Vikramaditya said, ANI reported.

He further added that the people had expressed their concerns and doubts over the hygiene of the food sold on the streets.

"People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification," he said.

Earlier today, he also announced the development through a Facebook post and said that the decision was taken during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi also directed that chefs and waiters must wear masks and gloves and mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants.

