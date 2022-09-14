Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Congress' 'khaki shorts on fire' post, asks 'Will you…?'

New Delhi: A massive political row has erupted after Congress posted a picture of a burning pair of RSS shorts on Twitter. Congress's controversial post featuring a pair of burning khaki shorts evoked sharp criticism from the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including spokesperson Sambit Patra and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.

On Tuesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a photo of Jawaharlal Nehru in shorts amid the row and questioned Congress "Will you fire his also..."

However, according to fact-checkers, in the picture, Nehru is not seen in the RSS khaki, but in the uniform of the Congress's Seva Dal. Soon after Assam CM posted the pic, it went viral online with the false claim that Nehru donned the saffron khaki and had attended an RSS meeting.

Earlier this week, Congress tweeted a picture of fire-lit `Khakhi` shorts and with the caption, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal".

The tweet came in light of the current Bharat Jodo Yatra which marks day 6 today.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said the picture depicted that the fires that the Congress has stoked in the past has burned its political fortunes in the country.

In a series of tweets, Surya recalled various incidents of violence in the past including the Delhi anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and Godhra incident in 2002 where Karsevaks were burnt alive. The BJP leader hit out at Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra and is currently in Kerala, and said that he is "fighting against the Indian state".

About Bharat Jodo Yatra

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders, and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying together. Sleeping beds, toilets, and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of place.

(With agency inputs)