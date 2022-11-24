topStoriesenglish
BASAVARAJ SOMAPPA BOMMAI VS DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

'His DREAM will never come true': Politics in BJP BOILS after Karnataka CM Bommai throws BIG challenge to Fadnavis

Bommai vs Fadnavis: The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai's claim that some villages of Jat taluka of Sangli district have decided to migrate to Karnataka was refuted by the state government and local people's representatives on Wednesday. The government has assured that no village in Maharashtra will be allowed to go outside the state.

  • Karnataka CM Basavaraj Somappa Bommai claimed that Gram Panchayats of some villages in Jat taluka have decided to join Karnataka.
  • However, the Maharashtra state government rejected it.
  • Devendra Fadnavis also expressed displeasure over Karnataka Chief Minister's statement.

'His DREAM will never come true': Politics in BJP BOILS after Karnataka CM Bommai throws BIG challenge to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai has said that his dream will never come true. He has also said that our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders. Now that the chief minister has publicly challenged the BJP, all eyes are on what answer Devendra Fadwanis and the Maharashtra government will give.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's claim that some villages of Jat taluka of Sangli district have decided to migrate to Karnataka was refuted by the state government and local people's representatives on Wednesday. The government has assured that no village in Maharashtra will be allowed to go outside the state. Fadnavis has also expressed his determination that the state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages, including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani. Fadnavis said, "No village in Maharashtra will go to Karnataka! The state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages, including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani!"

After that, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai replied to Fadnavis by tweeting. "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, his dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders," he tweeted. He further said that “there is no question of giving any space in the border areas of Karnataka. On the contrary, Kannada speaking areas like Solapur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra should be included in our state. Since 2004, the Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute. So far, they have not succeeded and will not succeed. We are ready for a legal fight."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai claimed that Gram Panchayats of some villages in Jat taluka have decided to join Karnataka. However, the Maharashtra state government rejected it. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed displeasure over the Karnataka Chief Minister's statement. The Karnataka Chief Minister  said, "we will try to get our villages, including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani, by presenting our case strongly in the Supreme Court."

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai vs Devendra FadnavisMaharashtra politicsKarnataka CM Basavaraj BommaiKarnataka-Maharashtra BorderBJP

