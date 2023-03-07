Holi 2023: Aligarh Mosque Covered In Tarpaulin To Maintain Peace

Aligarh: A mosque in Aligarh has been covered with tarpaulin before the festival of Holi, in order to ensure it is not smeared with colour.On the instructions of the police administration on Holi, for the purpose of maintaining peace and order, Abdul Karim Masjid at Aligarh`s most sensitive crossroad the "Halwaiyan" is covered with a tarpaulin at night so that hoodlums do not smear the mosque with colours during Holi.

Notably, like the last few years on Holi, the mosque in the sensitive area was also covered with tarpaulin at night so that no one would throw colour on the mosque due to Holi.Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Mutawalli-Masjid Halwaiyan said, "On the instructions of the administration, we cover the mosque with tarpaulin so that no one can throw colour or dirt in the mosque.

Uttar Pradesh | Halwaiyan Mosque in Aligarh covered with tarpaulin ahead of #Holi festival



It is happening for the last 4-5 years to ensure that colours don’t splash on the walls of the mosque: Haji Mohammad Iqbal, caretaker of the mosque (06.03) pic.twitter.com/KVrzVyb8pT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2023

"Aqeel Pahalwan, a resident said, "Ever since the government of Yogi Adityanath has come in Uttar Pradesh, the mosque is being covered for about 6 to 7 years. With the help of the administration, we cover the mosque so that no one throws colour or dirt." With Holi just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun.

There is a feeling of enthusiasm among people as they prepare to indulge in the festival of colors with their friends and family. The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and heralds the onset of Spring in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated over two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.