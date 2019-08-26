close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting with 7 Chief Ministers and DGPs on Naxal menace

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are present at the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting with 7 Chief Ministers and DGPs on Naxal menace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting with the chief ministers and Director General of Police (DGPs) of ten states over the issue of Naxal menace in the country. According to reports, the day-long deliberation on Monday pertains to issues related to security and development in Naxal-infested areas. The Home Secretary is also present at the meeting. 

Live TV

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are present at the meeting. However, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee isn't present at the meeting. She will be in Burdwan to hold the administrative meeting on Monday and on Tuesday in Hooghly district. The state has only one Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) district, Jhargram.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao are also absent from the meeting.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre has raised concerns over the issue of Naxalism on several occasions. In a written reply to Lok Sabha in July, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said that Naxals were inducting children in their ranks and imparting them military training.

"There have been some reports of CPI (Maoist) inducting children in their outfit in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, using them for cooking, carrying daily use materials and collecting information regarding movement of security forces. They are also imparted military training," the minister had said in his written reply.

In January 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had formulated a National Policy and Action Plan to tackle the Naxal menace in a holistic manner. According to the government, the new plan envisages a multi-pronged approach comprising security measures, development measures, ensuring Rights and Entitlements of local communities etc.

The Home Ministry has also been providing all kinds of necessary support to the state governments by way of deployment of CAPF Battalions, provision of helicopter and UAVs and sanction of India Reserve Bns (IRBs)/Special India Reserve Bns (SIRBs) etc. The states affected by Naxalism are also provided funds under Modernisation of Police Force (MPF), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for capacity building of State Police, intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Tags:
Amit ShahNaxal issue
Next
Story

Pakistan fires fresh salvo, says Indian attack on PoK will result in war, change subcontinent's map

Must Watch

PT6M35S

No interference in Chidambaram's CBI arrest: Supreme Court