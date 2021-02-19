Home Minister Amit Shah summoned by West Bengal court in Abhishek Banerjee defamation case

Kolkata: Designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issues summons to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (February 19) to appear in person or by lawyer on February 22 in defamation case filed by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Youth Congress chief Abhishek Banerjee had filed a defamation suit against Amit Shah alleging that the BJP president had made slanderous statements against him at a public rally on August 11, 2018 in Kolkata.

On August 13, 2018 the chief minister’s nephew sent a legal notice to Shah, demanding an apology from him for allegedly making defamatory statements against him.

The notice to Shah said, "In the course of your speech you had made various allegations against my client by making a flimsy and thinly veiled reference and/or insinuation to the 'bhatija' (nephew) of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of the State of West Bengal. Since, it is well known that my client is the nephew of Smt. Mamata Banerjee and is actively involved in politics, the contents of your speech left little to the imagination of my client's well-wishers that you were referring to my client."

Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed the "false statements" against his client have caused grave loss and prejudice to his client's reputation.

Live TV