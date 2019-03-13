Hours before UNSC meeting, China hints it may block move to declare Masood Azhar global terrorist

BEIJING: Hours before the UN Security Council is to take up a proposal to declare Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, China on Wednesday once again hinted that it is highly unlikely that Beijing would support the move, saying only "the solution that is acceptable to all sides" can help in resolving this matter.

The fate of the resolution to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UNSC will become clear in less than 24 hours after the end of deadline to raise objections to the proposal.

France, the UK and the US had moved the proposal to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC on February 27.

"I could reiterate that China will continue to adopt a responsible attitude and participate in the deliberations in the UNSC 1267 Committee," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is notable that China is a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and it has earlier used its veto power thrice to block the move by India and other UNSC member nations to designate Azhar. China has been repeatedly saying that the solution to this issue should be acceptable to all.

Asked to comment whether the proposal will be discussed on March 13 and Chinese government is in touch with other UNSC member nations on this issue, Lu said, "First I want to clarify that I don't recall saying anything about the deadline about the UNSC committee and other UN subsidiary bodies".

Commenting on the issue of listing the JeM chief, Lu said that Beijing always adopts a responsible attitude and take its decision after engaging in consultations with various parties.

"The discussions, I want to say must follow the rules and procedures of the relevant bodies and only the solution that is acceptable to all sides is conducive for resolving the issue," he said.

It may be recalled that China's Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou had visited Pakistan few days ago and met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior officials of the Pakistan government.

Meanwhile, India reiterated on Saturday that all UNSC members know that Masood Azhar and the training camps of JeM are in Pakistan and it is the duty of UNSC to designate him as a global terrorist.

The JeM is responsible for carrying out many terror strikes in India and it had also claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel.

(with PTI inputs)