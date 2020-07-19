House collapsed near ITO in Delhi due to heavy rain; watch video

New Delhi: A house in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO collapsed followed by three hours heavy rain in Delhi on Sunday morning. The house collapsed as a portion of the road along it caved-in due to the heavy flow of water.

The video of the house collapsing, washing away the house, has gone viral on social media and people are raising question on the drainage system of the national capital.

However, no casualties have so far been reported during this incident. Fire engines rushed to the spot following the incident in the slum area.

Several other frightening incidents took place in Delhi as it received its first spell of heavy rain.

In another incident, a bus got stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge. Personnel of the fire department rushed to the spot to rescue the people on the bus. Under the same bridge, an auto driver drowned and his body was discovered later after it came up floating in front of the bus.

The city goes underwater every year due to reasons like poor maintenance remains at the top, lack of proper infrastructure and faulty design add to the problem.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.