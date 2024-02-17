Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today again lashed out at the BJP alleging that the saffron party tried to poach Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the state. Speaking in the assembly during the self-brought trust vote, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the party has no proof to substantiate the allegation as no one carries a tape recorder all the time.

"Our MLAs told us that they (BJP) tried to poach seven of our legislators. These MLAs today said in the House that they were approached (by the BJP). Like Rajesh Gupta said, they (BJP) want us to show proof. How can we show a proof? A person doesn't carry a tape recorder all the time. They feel that the party (AAP) will collapse once Arvind Kejriwal is arrested. They can arrest Kejriwal but how will they arrest Kejriwal's thinking?" said Kejriwal while speaking during during no-confidence motion in the Assembly.

अगर BJP 2024 का चुनाव जीत जाती है तो 2029 में इसे देश को BJP से मुक्ति केवल आम आदमी पार्टी ही दिलाएगी।



Delhi CM Kejriwal also said that while the BJP claims to be 'Ram bhakt', they stopped medicines of poor people at our hospitals showing that they are opposed to Ram.

"If the BJP is afraid about its future, then it is only because of the AAP. That's why they want to break the AAP. If the BJP doesn't lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then the AAP will surely make the country free of the BJP by 2029. The AAP was formed just 12 years ago. There are nearly 1,350 parties in the country. The AAP had applied for its registration on November 26, 2012, it has now become the third largest party in the country after the BJP and Congress," said Kejriwal.

While Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government won the no-confidence motion as expected, the party leaders including the CM used the opportunity to slam the BJP throughout the debate.