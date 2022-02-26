How Indians can contact embassies in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia for evacuation

New Deli: Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Indian government is making all possible arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indian nationals by working with the Indian embassies present in the neighbouring countries viz. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. All these embassies have issued their advisories for the Indian nationals who desire to be evacuated with their help.

The Indian embassy in Hungary is coordinating with the Hungarian govt for the smooth entry of stranded Indian students in Ukraine into the country via the Zhaony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

The Indian embassy advises the Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border to reach the Shehyni-Medyka border and not the Kraowiec crossing. The embassy has also provided the online forms for evacuation at: https://forms.gle/TPmtUeMh98Q4XgvP9

Indin embassy in Bartislava, Slovakia has asked the stranded Indians in Ukraine who are near the Uzhhorod-Vysne Border to fill out the google form for evacuation from Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Batches of Indian students enter Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight today.

