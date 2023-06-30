How Paytm-Pioneered QR Codes Are Turning Dreams Of Digital India Into Reality

India's leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm believes in empowering the society with the power of digitalisation through its innovative, transformative, and user-friendly technologies. Its pioneering QR Codes, Soundbox, and online financial services are helping street vendors and small businesses to grow by enabling them to accept mobile payments. From metropolitan cities to the remotest locations of India, Paytm has taken mobile payments to the deepest corners of the country.

Recently, a Twitter user Abhishek Chaurasiya shared an image of a street vendor having a Paytm QR Code kept on his cart. Chaurasiya also stated that Digital India is an ambitious initiative that is transforming India, and Paytm is helping digitalisation reach the roots of the country by empowering merchants





cre Trending Stories

Digital India is an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Paytm is empowering street vendors and small businesses to accept digital payments and join cashless revolution.@Paytm @vijayshekhar @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/jxkH7G8KTI — Abhishek Chaurasiya (@mabhishe_k) June 10, 2023

“Digital India is an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Paytm is empowering street vendors and small businesses to accept digital payments and join the cashless revolution,” Chaurasiya tweeted.

Merchants including medium and small enterprises are rapidly adopting new-age payment technology in order to offer hassle-free shopping experiences to their customers. The digital payment mode which Paytm provides to its merchants typically includes a QR code, Point of Sale (POS) machines, and a payment gateway. Merchants and vendors can set up Paytm QR Codes with ease and at zero cost.

Ishani K. Dutta, another Twitter user, also shared the fintech giant’s reach by tweeting about a street-side biscuit baker who accepts payments via Paytm QR Code. “Roadside biscuit baking using traditional method….,” she tweeted.

A LinkedIn user Nischal Sanghavi also posted about seeing a woman selling corn on the roadside. What moved him with surprise was that she was using Paytm QR codes to take electronic payments. The sellers not only had bank accounts, but they also informed that most of their clients “paid via mobiles.”

“I was on a road trip through the hilly terrains of India’s Uttarakhand state when I stopped by a tribal selling corn on the roadside. What struck me was these non-schooled tribal sellers from highly underprivileged backgrounds were using QR codes to take electronic payments.”

“When I talked with them, I found that they had bank accounts and most of their clients paid through their mobile. Hats off to Narendra Modi’s digitalindia.com program that has transformed India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Huge credits to Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI) for making the dream of Digital India a reality,” Sanghavi posted along with a short video.

Millions of Paytm users can make contactless payments via a QR code by scanning it from the company’s mobile application. Paytm QR codes have become a revolutionary way to onboard merchants with the positives of lower acquisition cost and scalability.

Consumer connect initiative