How to keep your house cool during summers – Here are some tricks and tips

New Delhi: Summers are here! With the number of extremely hot days on the rise, one will have to take amplified efforts to beat the heat.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India has pointed out some tricks and tips that will let you face the extreme summers with ease.

The National Disaster Management Authority has said that people can use some cost effective cooling methods to beat the heat like adopting solar effective white paint. These keep the roof cool.

The NDMA also said that one can choose to have airlight and cross ventilation in their household. Things like hollow bricks and thermocol insulation also helps in keeping the home cool.

One of the many options that people can adopt is keeping haystacks and growing vegetation on roofs.

NDMA also added that if you are constructing a new building, use cavity wall technology instead of regular walls. The NDMA also said that glasses should be avoided if possible.

People can also use natural interiors like lime to coat walls, grow tree around their home and place indoor plants.