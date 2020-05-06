हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Summer

How to keep your house cool during summers – Here are some tricks and tips

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India has pointed out some tricks and tips that will let you face the extreme summers with ease.

How to keep your house cool during summers – Here are some tricks and tips
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: Summers are here! With the number of extremely hot days on the rise, one will have to take amplified efforts to beat the heat.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India has pointed out some tricks and tips that will let you face the extreme summers with ease.

The National Disaster Management Authority has said that people can use some cost effective cooling methods to beat the heat like adopting solar effective white paint. These keep the roof cool.

The NDMA also said that one can choose to have airlight and cross ventilation in their household. Things like hollow bricks and thermocol insulation also helps in keeping the home cool.

One of the many options that people can adopt is keeping haystacks and growing vegetation on roofs.

NDMA also added that if you are constructing a new building, use cavity wall technology instead of regular walls. The NDMA also said that glasses should be avoided if possible.

People can also use natural interiors like lime to coat walls, grow tree around their home and place indoor plants.

Tags:
SummerHeat wavesummer india
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020 schedule to release in June, here's the complete details
Corona Meter
  • 49391Confirmed
  • 14183Discharged
  • 1694Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M24S

Top terrorist trapped by security forces in J&K’s Awantipora