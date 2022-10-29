How to protect yourself in a dog attack - Tips from self-defence coach

Delhi-NCR region residents are no strangers to reading news about dogs mauling people, even their owners. Reading about this constantly can make walking on the road daunting if you are already scared of dogs. In most gated residential societies, there is likely a pack of stray dogs living in the compound. In that case, it would be a good idea to know how to protect yourself in case of a dog attack. Knowing a few helpful tricks can save you and maybe you can help someone else too.

To learn more about self-defence against dogs, Zee News Digital spoke to Hassan, a Muay Thai (a type of boxing) coach at Fighting School in Delhi.

What to do if a stray dog approaches you?

If you are scared of dogs and see a stray approaching you, don’t make eye contact, according to Hassan. “Do not try to run or panic in any manner,” he advised.

How to protect yourself from a dog bite?

A great technique to save yourself from a dog bite is to cover the dog’s eyes and escape. If you’re wearing a jacket or scarf, throw it over the attacking dog so it loses sight of you. Then make an escape for it.

If you don’t have a jacket, Hassan advises to “hold the dog's mouth so that it is not able to bite you” if possible. This may not be feasible for most so throwing a cloth on the dog to cover its eyes is the best option.

How to save someone from a dog attack?

When trying to protect someone from a dog attack -- don’t go in empty-handed, says Hassan. “Take a cloth, stick to intimidate, water, or anything for your and the victim’s safety,” he further said.

Again, first try to cover the dog’s nose or eyes with a cloth as those are its weakest points. You may even distract it by throwing water on it.

What to avoid when faced with aggressive stray dogs?

All in all, the one absolute thing you shouldn’t do if approached by an aggressive dog – is panic. Avoid looking them in the eye, don’t run, and keep your wits about you.

(DISCLAIMER: The following techniques are only for self-defence and not to be used on harmless animals)