Dog attack cases: These HORRIFIC INCIDENTS scared Ghaziabad, Noida residents

Noida: A one-year-old infant died after being attacked by a stray dog in Noida's Sector 39 area on Monday, provoking large demonstrations. The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but he died late at night, according to Gautam Budh Nagar Police. At the time of the incident, the child's parents were working as laborers in the community. Three dogs suddenly attacked the child. The little child was receiving care at Reality Hospital. The maintenance worker and dog lover have been blamed for this incident by the community. The child's parents reside in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.

Prateek Laurel Society (Noida)

Recently, a stray dog bit a woman at Prateek Laurel Society, Sector 10, Noida on October 9, 2022. The woman was attacked by a dog and required eight injections, as was expected. Residents of the society are outraged over this happening. Residents claim that an increasing number of people are being bitten by stray dogs on a daily basis.

Rajnagar Extension (Ghaziabad)

Earlier, A boy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator even as the animal`s owner appeared to be a mute spectator, following which the Ghaziabad police have registered a case, an official said. The incident, a video of which has gone viral, happened in Rajnagar Extension`s Charms Castle when the boy, with a schoolbag on his shoulder, was bitten by a dog inside the lift of the high-rise residential building.

Paras Tierra Society (Ghaziabad)

Another incident came where dogs targeted the SDM of Ghaziabad. On the morning of Monday 25 July, Ghaziabad SDM Gunja Singh was walking in Paras Tierra Society located in Sector-137 of Noida. At the same time, she was attacked by stray dogs. SDM Gunja Singh was injured in the attack. More than that, when the dog catcher team reached the spot to catch the dog, many dog ​​lovers gathered in society and started protesting against catching stray dogs.

Amrapali Village Society (Ghaziabad)

A video from UP's Ghaziabad shows an 11-year-old boy being bitten by a dog in a society flat. The video surfaced at a time when several incidences of a similar sort have been reported around the nation. A dog is shown standing lazily in the video as two kids walk past the dog, seemingly unconcerned with anything, then experiencing a turn of events.