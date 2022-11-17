HP TET Exam Date Sheet 2022 RELEASED at hpbose.org- Check schedule and other details here

HP TET 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) releases the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) dates for 8 subjects. The tests will be conducted between December 12 and December 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the HPTET NOVEMBER 2022 online at hpbose.org. The Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical, and non-medical professions, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu are the courses for which the HPTET dates have been released. The test will last for two hours and be given in two shifts: from 10 AM to 12:30 PM in the morning, and from 2 AM to 4:30 PM in the afternoon.

Candidates may apply online at the Board Website from November 5 to November 22, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. The examination fee is Rs. 800 for all categories (with the exception of Physically Handicapped (PHH)) and its subcategories, and Rs. 500 for OBC, ST, SC, and PHH categories.

HP TET Exam 2022: Exam Dates

Name of Examination Date of Exam Shift JBT TET December 10 Morning Shastri TET December 10 Afternoon TGT (Arts) TET December 11 Morning TGT (Medical) TET December 11 Afternoon TGT (Non-medical) TET December 12 Morning Language teacher TET December 12 Afternoon Punjabi TET December 25 Morning Urdu TET December 25 Afternoon

The HPTET online application form must be submitted from November 23 to November 25, 2022 (till 11:59 PM), along with an additional late charge of Rs 300. After that, no application will be considered. The HPTET admit card will be made available on the HP board's website four days before the tests begin.