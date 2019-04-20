HPBOSE 12th result 2019: Check new date of HP Board Class 12 result at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) may not announce the HP Board Class 12 results 2019 on Saturday. However, earlier the HPBOSE results were scheduled to be announced on April 20. The results are likely to be announced next week.

The examination was held from March 6 to March 29. When the results are declared, the students can check their results on the official website hpbose.org.

Here's how to check the HPBOSE Class 12 exam RESULTS 2019:

1. First, visit the official website: hpbose.org or examresults.net

2. Now, go to the results section and look for Class 12 results 2019 tab

3. Again, click on the results roll number and enter other required details

4. The Results will be displayed on screen

Candidates can also view their exam results via SMS:

Type HP12<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

The candidates are suggested to take a print out of their result and keep the same for further reference.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The Board started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643.

The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C.

As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes textbooks for class 1st to 12th.

Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 26 Book Distribution & Guidance/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.