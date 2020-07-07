हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri

Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

Early in the day, two jawans were injured and a terrorist killed in an encounter in Gusoo village of Pulwama district.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Uri
ANI photo

Srinagar: The security forces on Tuesday (July 7) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation close to the Line of Control in Maidan Nala at Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Three AK56 rifles, 2 pistols along with bullets were recovered by forces from the spot. 

Early in the day, two jawans were injured and a terrorist killed in an encounter in Gusoo village of Pulwama district. The jawan was earlier declared dead by Jammu and Kashmir police top officials but he was later revived by the doctors. The jawan is said to be in critical condition. A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was also injured in the encounter. 

A Jammu and Kashmir police official said a joint team of Police, 53 RR and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search-operation in Gusso area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of some terrorists in the area. The officer added that when a joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces.

