Huge Success for Security Forces: 172 terrorists killed in 93 encounters in Kashmir this year

Sringar: A total of 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists were killed in encounters with security personnel in Kashmir in the year 2022, said the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar on Friday. These terrorists were neutralised in 93 successful encounters in Kashmir. He further said that a maximum of 108 terrorists were neutralised from the proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) followed by 35 from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"During the year 2022, a total of 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised. Maximum terrorists neutralised from LeT/TRF (108) outfit followed by JeM (35), Hizb ul-Mujahidin (HM) (22), Al-Badr (4) and Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind (AGuH) (3) outfits," said ADGP Kashmir.

He further said: "No hartal, no street violence, no stone pelting incident especially at the encounter sites, no internet shutdown, no funeral procession of killed terrorists, no glamourization of terrorists, have benefited all the sections of society."

The ADGP said that All Chiefs and Top Commanders of terror outfits neutralised except HM`s Chief Farooq Nalli and LeT Commander Reyaz Sethri.ADGP Kumar said that a maximum of 74 terrorists this year joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) of which 18 terrorists are still active.

"This year, 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks were reported showing a decline of 37 per cent compared to last year. A maximum of 74 joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists were neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists were arrested and 18 terrorists are still active," he added.

The ADGP said that the life span of newly recruited terrorists declined drastically. "Out of total 65 newly recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 (89 per cent) were neutralised within first month of their joining," the ADGP Kashmir said.

Also, 360 weapons were recovered during encounters and modules` busting this year. "This year huge quantities of weapons (360) were recovered during encounters and modules busting which include 121 AK series rifles, 08 M4 Carbine and 231 pistols. Besides, timely seizure of IEDs, Sticky Bombs and Grenades averted major terror incidents," he further said.

ADGP Kumar said that total of 29 civilians were killed by terrorists of which three were Kashmiri Pandits. "During year, total of 29 civilians were killed by terrorists including 21 locals (6 Hindu including 3 Kashmiri Pandits and 15 Muslim) and 08 from other states. All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon," he said.

He said that during the year, a total of 26 security forces personnel including 14 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were killed during terror attacks or /encounters. "The majority of terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised," he added.

The ADGP Kashmir said, "Two remarkable changes were observed in society; House owners started denying shelter to terrorists and parents don't feel proud if their wards join terrorism. Rather they appeal to them to return back, curse terrorists openly and work with Jammu and Kashmir Police for the return of their wards."

He said that only 26 minor incidents of law and order were reported in 2022. "On the law and order front, we have achieved 100 per cent success in peace and stability. From 2897 cases of law and order incidents in 2016 to 26 minor cases in 2022. No civilian lost life in firing while handling law and order problems in last more than 3 years," said ADGP Kashmir.

"Major gain on the front of anti-terrorist ops. The total number of active terrorists was brought down to double digits. All Chiefs and Top Commanders of terror outfits neutralised except HM's Chief Farooq Nalli and LeT Commander Reyaz Sethri and both would be neutralised soon," Kumar said. He said that continuous action against terror ecosystems going on.

"Process of identification, taking cognizance of each threat by registering FIR, making arrests, and also booking them under PSA going on. Properties were attached in 49 terror-related cases during this year," said ADGP Kashmir.

On effective actions on drug menace, Kumar said that a total of 946 cases were registered this year and 1560 persons were arrested. "We are focusing on effective actions on drug menace. Total 946 cases registered this year and 1560 persons were arrested. Besides 132 drug peddlers booked under PIT Act. Huge quantity of contraband seized including 11.8Kg Brown Sugar,46Kgs Heroine & 200Kgs charas, he said.

"JKP continuously identifying potential terrorists through technical surveillance and Humint. Besides, effective parents cooperate with JKP in this process. So far more than two dozen boys have been brought back and living happily with families," ADGP Kashmir added.

Notably, last year in 2021, a total of 171 terrorists were killed of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists and 152 were local terrorists. Earlier, the Minister of state for Home affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that 180 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in various encounters with security personnel during the year 2022.

"In 123 terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, 31 Security forces personnel and 31 civilians lost their life till November 2022," MoS Rai had said.

MoS Home said that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. Underlining the robust security of Jammu and Kashmir Rai said that Jammu and Kashmir`s intelligence grid is in place to thwart any attempt at the hands of the terrorists.