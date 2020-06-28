हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
locusts attack

Huge swarms of locusts likely to reach Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on June 28, government on alert

With huge swarms of locusts descending on Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana on Saturday (June 28), Deputy Director of Agriculture Department in Greater Noida S N Sharma on Sunday (June 28) issued advisory saying that the swarm of locusts could reach Noida from Gurugram and Faridabad. 

Sharma mentioned in the advisory that since the border of Gautam Buddh Nagar district is near Fardiabad and Gurugram it is likely that the swarm of locusts would enter the area on Sunday. It is to be noted that both Noida and Greater Noida falls under Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Sharma has advised the farmers to make high-decibel sound through the beating of drums, utensils; playing high-volume music and bursting crackers in order to distract the locusts and stop them from descending down on the crops. Sharma, however, noted that farmers should follow social distancing norms while doing so. 

Notably, swarms of locusts take rest on crops and trees after the sunset and they start moving together in huge swarms during day time. Sharma said that some chemicals like Melathian 96%, Chrolo Pyrifass 50% and Fibronil will be sprayed using machined mounted on tractors to stop the locusts from destroying crops in the area.

On Saturday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had asked the south, west and south-west districts administrations of the national capital to remain on high alert. In view of the possibility of a locust attack, the Delhi government gave the development commissioner, divisional commissioner and agriculture director instructions to take all necessary steps.

The Agriculture Department has issued a detailed advisory to all the district magistrates, three MCDs and NDMC to take immediate steps, said Gopal Rai. The Forest Department has been instructed to drive locusts away near Jasola Bhati by sprinkling medicines, playing DJs, beating drums and dhols. At the same time, there are instructions for spraying the chemical.

